Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.34, or 0.50%, to close at $267.10, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $267.43.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.207 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.207T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.147T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $910.729B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $868.899B

5. Facebook (FB) – $562.935B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $542.087B

• Walmart (WMT) – $341.911B

• Disney (DIS) – $262.965B

• Intel (INTC) – $253.388B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $191.609B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $143.849B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $132.602B

• IBM (IBM) – $118.870B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $84.188B

• Sony (SNE) – $76.713B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $45.407B

• Dell (DELL) – $40.290B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.653B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $24.485B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $22.895B

• Nokia (NOK) – $19.261B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.880B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.756B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.563B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $51.081M

MacDailyNews Take: Up, up, and away!