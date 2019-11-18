U.S. teens love Apple AirPods, and they’re putting them on their holiday wish lists more than ever

Apple is one of the top brands among U.S. teens when surveyed by Piper Jaffray about the items that topped their holiday wish lists.
Lisa Eadicicco for Business Insider:
Apple’s AirPods are becoming an increasingly common item on the holiday wish lists of those who fall into the Generation Z age group, according to a new survey from investment bank and asset management firm Piper Jaffray.
Apple emerged as being the most-mentioned consumer brand among the upper-income GenZ population with just below 10% of the vote. Mentions of AirPods grew year-over year to 2.3% in Piper Jaffray’s 2019 survey, which is up from 1.9% in 2018 and 0.1% in 2017. Otherwise, Nike was the second most-mentioned brand among teens, and fashion house Louis Vuitton was third.
The iPhone was still the most-requested Apple product, but fewer teens are mentioning Apple’s smartphone as a top holiday wish list item in 2019 compared to years past. Mentions of the iPhone were at 3.4% in the firm’s 2019 survey, marking a decrease from 4.5% in 2018 and 6.3% in 2017.
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone is now a replacement item. AirPods are relatively new and the vast majority of iPhone owners do not have AirPods, so it’s only natural that Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro are making it to many teens’ wish lists. It’s going to be a very merry Christmas for Apple again this year!