Apple announces press event on December 2nd

Apple today announced a press event on December 2nd where the company will talk about its favorite apps and games of the year.

The press event will take place in New York City.

Todd Haselton for CNBC:

The event will be focused on “honoring our favorite apps and games of 2019.” A tagline on the invite says “Loved by millions. Created by the best.” Apple typically issues a press release detailing its favorite apps and games of the year annually, but this time there may be some sort of awards ceremony instead of just a release. New products are not expected at the event.

MacDailyNews Take: That’ll be a nice holiday season spotlight for app developers and drive even more traffic to Apple’s App Store.