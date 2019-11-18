Apple’s 13- or 14-inch MacBook Pro to kill butterfly for scissor mechanism keyboard in 2020

Apple plans to release a new 13- or possibly 14-inch MacBook Pro with a scissor switch keyboard in the first half of 2020, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The report claims the display size will remain 13.3 inches, although given the source is DigiTimes, we would not completely rule out hopes of a larger 14-inch display. Wistron and Global Lighting Technologies are said to be among the suppliers of the keyboards for the smaller notebook. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously predicted that Apple will transition its entire notebook lineup to scissor switch keyboards in 2020, including all MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. It would be hardly surprising if Apple completely moves past its butterfly keyboards, which have suffered from issues with sticky, repeating, or nonfunctional keys since their inception in 2016. Apple continues to offer free repairs to affected customers as part of its worldwide service program.

MacDailyNews Take: Has to be done. When the last butterfly keyboard rolls off the assembly line, it’ll be a happy day for both Mac users and Apple execs.

The whole Butterfly Era was a series of unfortunate events that Apple is smartly putting in the rearview mirror. They can’t come out and say it, likely for legal reasons, and certainly for marketing reasons as they are still selling models with butterfly keyboards that are, in their latest iteration, actually quite nice and about which we’ve heard nothing negative about reliability (just complaints about feel and keycap travel from some who are used to different keyboards). Apple will almost certainly phase out the butterfly keyboards over time as they upgrade the smaller MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. — MacDailyNews, November 18, 2019