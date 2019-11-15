Meet Jeffrey Miller, President Trump ally and Apple’s newest lobbyist

Apple is poised to spend millions to bolster efforts by lobbyist Jeff Miller, a long-time ally of President Trump and a prominent Republican fundraiser.

Arthur Villasanta for International Business Times:

A lobbying registration form filed with the federal government shows Apple hiring Miller and his lobbying firm, Miller Strategies, LLC, for “trade issues as they relate to technological goods and services.” Miller’s firm registered to lobby for Apple in October but only signed the disclosure on Thursday.

Apple hasn’t revealed the specific nature of Miller’s role as it relates to trade issues bedeviling Apple, which produces practically all of its popular Apple iPhones in China. Apple has been hit by Trump’s tariff war against China and has been spared from more costly damage because of CEO Tim Cook’s close relationship with president Donald Trump.

Jeff Miller has 25 years of experience in Republican leadership roles. In this time span, Miller has built a reputation as a nationally respected Republican strategist, fundraiser, and public affairs advisor. Media have described Miller as “very influential in Washington, a leading fundraiser,” and a “powerbroker.”