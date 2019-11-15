Apple’s iPhone will dominate the 5G market in 2020

Alistair Charlton for GearBrain:

By sticking to its normal yearly update cycle, Apple will see the iPhone leap-frog its competitors to dominate the 5G market, despite arriving more than a year after rivals Samsung and Huawei.

This is the prediction of Strategy Analytics, a market analytics firm which believes the iPhone will account for more than 80 percent of the global combined 5G phone shipments of Apple, Samsung and Huawei by the end of 2020.

Ken Hyers, director at Strategy Analytics, said: “It may seem counterintuitive that Apple, which currently has no 5G phones in its portfolio, will be able to pass current 5G market leaders Samsung and Huawei. But with three new 5G models coming next year, Apple merely needs to match its current upgrade rates for newly introduced iPhone models to take the lead next year.”