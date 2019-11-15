NUVIA: Former Apple chip executives found company to take on Intel, AMD

NUVIA Inc was founded by former Apple employees Gerard Williams III, Manu Gulati, and John Bruno in early 2019 and is developing a processor code-named Phoenix.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

The company on Friday said it raised $53 million from Dell Technologies Capital and several Silicon Valley firms, which will help it expand from 60 employees to about 100 by the end of this year.

Williams left Apple this spring after more than nine years as chief architect for all Apple central processors and systems-on-a-chip. Gulati spent eight years at Apple working on mobile systems-on-a-chip, and Bruno spent five years in Apple’s platform architecture group.

At NUVIA, the group’s goal is to take the lessons learned designing powerful chips for small, battery-powered devices such as iPhones and apply them to large, electricity hungry data center servers… Patrick Moorhead, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategies, said NUVIA could prove a formidable new entrant based on its founding team’s track record. He said the team made “unprecedented” performance gains with each new generation of chips at Apple.