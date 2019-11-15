Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro supports up to two 6K displays

“You can connect up to four 4K displays or two 6K displays using the four Thunderbolt 3 ports on your MacBook Pro,” a new Apple support document details:

Connect to 4K, 5K, and 6K displays

You can connect as many as four displays in these configurations:

• Two 6K displays with resolutions of 6016 x 3384 at 60Hz

• Two 5K displays with resolutions of 5120 x 2880 at 60Hz

• Four 4K displays with resolutions of 4096 x 2304 at 60Hz

• One 5K display at 5120 x 2880 at 60Hz and up to three 4K displays at 4096 x 2304 at 60Hz

Connect to LG UltraFine 4K and 5K displays

You can connect multiple LG UltraFine 4K and 5K displays in these configurations:

• Two LG UltraFine 5K displays configured at 5120 x 2880 10bpc at 60Hz

• Four LG UltraFine 4K displays configured at 4096 x 2304 8bpc at 60Hz

• One LG UltraFine 5K display connected to one side of your Mac and two LG UltraFine 4K displays connected to ports on the opposite side.

Connect to different Thunderbolt 3 busses

Your MacBook Pro has two busses for its four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Each pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports (on the left and right sides of your Mac) are different busses. Whenever possible, connect your displays to different busses to maximize performance. Don’t connect more than two displays to either bus. If you connect a 6K, 5K, or multi-cable 4K display, use a different bus for each of the displays.