Goldman Sachs to allow household members to share Apple Card credit lines

Sridhar Natarajan, Bloomberg:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said it will introduce the ability for household members to share an Apple Card credit line… The Apple Card previously had individuals apply for their own cards. That led to controversy following social media postings in the past week by a tech entrepreneur and Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak complaining about unequal treatment of their wives in getting approved for credit lines… The Apple Card, unlike offerings from much of the industry, doesn’t let households share accounts. That could lead to family members getting significantly different credit limits… Card sharing is a popular option because it allows family members to pool earnings and manage their spending from one account. For the bank, it’s a win-win. Usage of the card — and the accompanying fees — often go up after a customer adds an authorized user to his or her account.

MacDailyNews Take: Great news for Apple Pay as usage of Apple Card looks to increase with shared accounts!

As we wrote earlier this week, Apple Card approval is not and has never been based on gender:

This is a case of Apple Card accounts being individual and independently evaluated. It has nothing whatsoever to do with gender or martial status or whatever nefarious claptrap the Twitterati concoct in order to work themselves up into a spittle-spewing lather, as they are so wont to do while cloistered inside their twisted outrage machine.