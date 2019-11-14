Elizabeth Warren slams Goldman Sachs’ response to Apple Card gender bias accusations

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren fired back at Goldman Sachs’ response to allegations of gender bias against women applying for the popular Apple Card, suggesting the company needs to either reveal details about the credit-limit algorithm or pull it down.
Goldman, which oversees the banking decisions on the iPhone maker’s credit card, responded to allegations of discrimination against women by the Apple Card by suggesting that customers who received lower-than-expected credit limits to request a second look at the decision.
“Yeah, great. So let’s just tell every woman in America, ‘You might have been discriminated against, on an unknown algorithm, it’s on you to telephone Goldman Sachs and tell them to straighten it out,'” Warren told Bloomberg News. “Sorry guys, that’s not how it works.”
MacDailyNews Take: Sorry, Elizabeth, that’s not how it works. Apple Card approval is not and has never been based on gender.
The Massachusetts senator, a frequent critic of Wall Street and a fierce consumer advocate, went on to say that while credit-limit decisions might be made by an algorithm, the system may still be flawed and ingrained with different biases.
MacDailyNews Take: Baseless conjecture on Twitter is not a valid criteria for publicly criticizing what you obviously do not understand.
You can’t wake a person who is pretending to be asleep. – Native American proverb
As we wrote earlier this week this has nothing to do with gender and everything to with Goldman only issuing individual accounts (which, of course, allowed family members to be assigned significantly different credit lines):
This is a case of Apple Card accounts being individual and independently evaluated. It has nothing whatsoever to do with gender or martial status or whatever nefarious claptrap the Twitterati concoct in order to work themselves up into a spittle-spewing lather, as they are so wont to do while cloistered inside their twisted outrage machine.
We wanted to address some recent questions regarding the #AppleCard credit decision process. pic.twitter.com/TNZJTUZv36
— GS Bank Support (@gsbanksupport) November 11, 2019
We hear you #AppleCard pic.twitter.com/rPSjWNXhh9
— GS Bank Support (@gsbanksupport) November 11, 2019
8 Comments
That Squaw needs to just crawl back into her TeePee.
Yep, no gender bias exists in here.
We’ll actually never know just what factors are in Goldman’s algorithm that determines credit limits unless they tell us. Sex and marital status per se may not be. But they do a hard check on a credit report. When you look at the application process for the Apple Card, there can’t be any other source of data unless they have some access to Apple data, which seems unlikely. Whether there is some bias in how the credit report itself is structured remains to be seen. We’ll probably never know unless Goldman at least reveals what factors they check. My wife and I have significantly different credit scores even though we are both authorized users on every single account we have and both our names are on any loans. I think it’s more likely that the bias, if there is any, is introduced by the credit bureaus. Now THERE’s a Black Box that deserves to be opened to let in the light of day.
Everything is at play here, and it’s not new — it’s just been highlighted by this case.
There is a difference between JOINT credit (applied for & authorized based on history/income/assets of both parties) and AUTHORIZED USERS (based on / belonging to one person and the other is fully authorized to use it). Being an authorized user on a card does not affect your credit score in the same way that being a joint owner of a credit account does.
There may be some gender-correlated bias in credit scores, but it’s more likely due to the typical financial situation in heterosexual marriages.
Has anyone yet suggested that unmarried women are being given lower Apple Card credit limits than men with similar assets/incomes? That would be telling.
I like that Warren is so angry and challenges big companies and the tech industry for the good of the little people, but yeah, she shoots from the hip and speculates wildly about their transgressions. It’s almost as dangerous as Trumps rhetoric. The financial and tech industry have many good people and services. Condeming everyone and everything is irresponsible. Offensive, to say the least. She is polarizing and that’s not good for America.
I’m going on Twitter and screaming discrimination, because Apple won’t give me a card, because I don’t have an iPhone. I don’t have any phone. Wait, I don’t have a Twitter account, either. I’ve got three iPads and three Macs, though. Maybe I’ll just email Elizabeth to see if she can help me. Is she an antitruster? Surely this is an antitrust thing.
Elizabeth Warren would be a great President. She helped Hugo Chavez design the current government and society in Venezuela, which Sean Penn and Michael Moore have put their seal of approval on. We can get all the excellent benefits of a Caribbean paradise if we elect Warren and let her bring Venezuela to us. It is already being beta tested in California.
In addition, she pursues fairness, unless you’re a billionaire. Those dirty….