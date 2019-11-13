Lunch with Apple CFO Luca Maestri with tour of Apple Park up for auction

Hosted by Charitybuzz, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri is auctioning off a lunch and tour of Apple Park with proceeds going to the Andrea Bocelli Foundation.

Charitybuzz:

You and a guest can enjoy lunch with Apple Senior Vice President and CFO Luca Maestri on campus in Cupertino, California, and receive a tour of Apple headquarters! • Valid for 2 people.

• Please note, Apple will try their best to accommodate a mutually agreed upon date, however winner will be expected to adhere to Apple’s scheduling timetable.

• Tour will be facilitated by Apple employee.

• Approximate duration: 1 hour.

MacDailyNews Note: In 2017, lunch with Apple CEO Tim Cook raised a record $688,999 for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

The Andrea Bocelli Foundation’s mission is to empower people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy, distress due to illness and social exclusion by promoting and supporting national and international projects that promote the overcoming of these barriers.

More info here.