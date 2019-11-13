Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 2.51, or 0.96%, to close at $264.47, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $264.78.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.195 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.195T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.124T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $894.506B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $869.187B
5. Facebook (FB) – $550.930B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $542.897B
• Walmart (WMT) – $344.101B
• Disney (DIS) – $264.870B
• Intel (INTC) – $251.822B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $205.656B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $142.097B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $124.073B
• IBM (IBM) – $119.100B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $80.975B
• Sony (SNE) – $76.528B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $41.783B
• Dell (DELL) – $39.696B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $28.942B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.627B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $22.193B
• Nokia (NOK) – $19.588B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.026B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.785B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.579B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $59.093M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Where she stops nobody knows!
1 Comment
Friday, January 18, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: That’s how a normal company should be perceived. Apple is not a normal company. Apple is rare. When they do something like stopping the reporting of unit sales, it’s not to hide something, it’s to illuminate something else.
MacDailyNews Take: When Apple warned, they said revenue for the quarter would come in at $84 billion. Right there are 84 billion reasons why the company is nowhere near “completely broken.” Revenue of $84 billion in a single quarter! Apple is “damaged” only in the eyes of investors who cannot see the forest for the trees.
MacDailyNews Take: Someday, Apple investors will look back on this period that Apple’s stock price is currently enduring and laugh while they count their money!