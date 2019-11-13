Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 2.51, or 0.96%, to close at $264.47, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $264.78.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.195 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.195T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.124T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $894.506B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $869.187B

5. Facebook (FB) – $550.930B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $542.897B

• Walmart (WMT) – $344.101B

• Disney (DIS) – $264.870B

• Intel (INTC) – $251.822B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $205.656B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $142.097B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $124.073B

• IBM (IBM) – $119.100B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $80.975B

• Sony (SNE) – $76.528B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $41.783B

• Dell (DELL) – $39.696B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $28.942B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.627B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $22.193B

• Nokia (NOK) – $19.588B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.026B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.785B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.579B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $59.093M

MacDailyNews Take: Where she stops nobody knows!