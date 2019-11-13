Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

1 Comment

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 2.51, or 0.96%, to close at $264.47, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $264.78.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.195 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.195T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.124T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $894.506B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $869.187B
5. Facebook (FB) – $550.930B

Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $542.897B
• Walmart (WMT) – $344.101B
• Disney (DIS) – $264.870B
• Intel (INTC) – $251.822B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $205.656B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $142.097B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $124.073B
• IBM (IBM) – $119.100B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $80.975B
• Sony (SNE) – $76.528B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $41.783B
• Dell (DELL) – $39.696B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $28.942B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.627B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $22.193B
• Nokia (NOK) – $19.588B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.026B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.785B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.579B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $59.093M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Where she stops nobody knows!

1 Comment

  1. Friday, January 18, 2019

    MacDailyNews Take: That’s how a normal company should be perceived. Apple is not a normal company. Apple is rare. When they do something like stopping the reporting of unit sales, it’s not to hide something, it’s to illuminate something else.

    MacDailyNews Take: When Apple warned, they said revenue for the quarter would come in at $84 billion. Right there are 84 billion reasons why the company is nowhere near “completely broken.” Revenue of $84 billion in a single quarter! Apple is “damaged” only in the eyes of investors who cannot see the forest for the trees.

    MacDailyNews Take: Someday, Apple investors will look back on this period that Apple’s stock price is currently enduring and laugh while they count their money!

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,