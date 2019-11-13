AMD details Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro’s Radeon Pro 5000M-series GPUs

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

AMD has revealed the specifications of the new Radeon Pro 5000M-series GPU options available in the just-launched 16-inch MacBook Pro, with the Radeon Pro 5300M and 5500M offering better graphics performance and an option for up to 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

Introduced as part of Apple’s launch of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Radeon Pro 5000M-series graphics processing units offer a significant bump in performance compared to the previous options available for the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Alongside the integrated Intel graphics, the new MacBook Pro models are equipped with a Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory in the base model, while the second base option includes a Radeon Pro 5500M, again with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. Upgrades are available in both cases, from the 5300M to the 5500M, as well as from the 5500M with 4GB of VRAM to the same GPU but with 8GB of VRAM.