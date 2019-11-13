Apple Music introduces a Replay, a playlist of your top songs of the year

“Apple Music Replay” will offer Apple Music subscribers a look back at their favorite music from 2019.

Sarah Perez, TechCrunch:

With Apple Music Replay, subscribers will get a playlist of their top songs from 2019, plus playlists for every year you’ve subscribed to Apple Music, retroactively. These can be added to your Apple Music Library, so you can stream them at any time, even when offline. Like any playlist, your Apple Music Replay can also be shared with others, allowing you to compare top songs with friends, for example, or post to social media.

MacDailyNews Take: Very nice!

Apple Music Replay is available from the Apple Music app across platforms, including online here: https://beta.music.apple.com/replay

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Judge Bork” for the heads up.]