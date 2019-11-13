Privacy and consumer advocates: U.S. should block Google’s acquisition of Fitbit

U.S. antitrust enforcers should stop Google’s proposed acquisition of Fitbit Inc. because the deal will further consolidate the search giant’s control over consumer data, a coalition of privacy and consumer advocates said.
The $2.1 billion takeover would allow Google to entrench its monopoly power in the digital marketplace, the groups said Wednesday in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission.
“Through its vast portfolio of internet services, Google knows more about us than any other company, and it should not be allowed to add yet another way to track our every move,” they said.
A Google spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the letter to the FTC, which was signed by Open Markets Institute, the Center for Digital Democracy, Consumer Federation of America, and the Electronic Privacy Information Center, among others.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote about this acquisiton last week:
Yet another reason not to buy a Fitbit, unless you want Google to have your steps, exercise data, heart rates, sleep patterns, weight, Fitbit friends, etc. for free.
5 Comments
Won’t the Fitbit data just confirm what Google knows about users?
Fitbit data allows a name a picture and a address….Google Hoovering more info
If Google wants to buy fit bit, fine. BUT the user data should not be part of the sale. Users agreed to allow fitbit access, not Google. Each user needs to consent to Google’s access. If you toss your fitbit app now, will Google still have it to link to their current file on you?
Hiram, “Resistance is futile — You will be assimilated”
Though I totally agree with you, doesn’t Apple pimp and leverage their user base? In at least one case… to Google as default search for $12B. Did they ask you?
I would make it extremely illegal to profit from one’s mere existence without their explicit consent, which may even include having to pay for that consent!