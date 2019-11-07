Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.96, or 1.15%, to close at $259.43, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $260.35.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.172 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.172T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.094T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $889.765B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $880.089B
5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $550.714B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $534.694B
• Walmart (WMT) – $341.968B
• Intel (INTC) – $247.696B
• Disney (DIS) – $239.811B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $203.539B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $140.918B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $126.904B
• IBM (IBM) – $120.324B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $79.589B
• Sony (SNE) – $73.439B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $40.402B
• Dell (DELL) – $39.356B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $28.383
• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.869B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $22.553B
• Nokia (NOK) – $20.277B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.031B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.583B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.533B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $63.189M
MacDailyNews Take: Strap on another booster and away we go!
It’s a good thing, it’s a REAL good thing.
Wow, hit $260+ during day! Previously, I was joking when I said, “Let’s double the one-year low by January.” Maybe it’s possible… 🚀😮