Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.96, or 1.15%, to close at $259.43, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $260.35.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.172 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.172T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.094T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $889.765B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $880.089B

5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $550.714B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $534.694B

• Walmart (WMT) – $341.968B

• Intel (INTC) – $247.696B

• Disney (DIS) – $239.811B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $203.539B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $140.918B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $126.904B

• IBM (IBM) – $120.324B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $79.589B

• Sony (SNE) – $73.439B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $40.402B

• Dell (DELL) – $39.356B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $28.383

• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.869B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $22.553B

• Nokia (NOK) – $20.277B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.031B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.583B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.533B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $63.189M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Strap on another booster and away we go!