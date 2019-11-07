British broadcasters join up for new BritBox streaming service

Reuters:

A streaming service created by British broadcasters ITV and the BBC and went live on Thursday, entering a market dominated by Netflix and Amazon with a 5.99 pound ($7.70) a month offer focused on domestic content.

Period drama “Downton Abbey”, comedy “Only Fools and Horses” and detective show “Miss Marple”, will be some of the programs on the service, along with all 627 available episodes of “Doctor Who” originally broadcast between 1963 and 1989.