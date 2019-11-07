People getting texts originally sent on Valentine’s Day hit with wide range of emotion

Jacob Kastrenakes for The Verge:
Something strange is happening with text messages in the US right now. Overnight, a multitude of people received text messages that appear to have originally been sent on or around Valentine’s Day 2019. These people never received the text messages in the first place; the people who sent the messages had no idea that they had never been received, and they did nothing to attempt to resend them overnight.
Delayed messages were sent from and received by both iPhones and Android phones, and the messages seem to have been sent and received across all major carriers in the US. Many of the complaints involve T-Mobile or Sprint, although AT&T and Verizon have been mentioned as well. People using regional US carriers, carriers in Canada, and even Google Voice also seem to have experienced delays.
Dozens and dozens of people have posted about receiving messages overnight. Most expressed confusion or spoke to the awkwardness of the situation, having been told by friends that they sent a mysterious early-morning text message. A few spoke to much more distressing repercussions of this error: one person said they received a message from an ex-boyfriend who had died; another received messages from a best friend who is now dead.
MacDailyNews Take: Delayed putrid green bubbles, we assume, not beautiful blue.
Text messages are generally sent “last in, first out”. This means when text messaging systems are over loaded, messages are “cached”. What probably happened was texts were stored on a server that was overloaded in February and failed to send the messages when the “signaling” portion of the control circuits were available. (Remember text messages are sent using this portion of the connection bandwidth. This is why text messages to phone companies are a gold mine- they don’t require extra cabling or bandwidth).
It is a little disingenuous to seek out and report those who lost love ones and now are surprised to receive old messages. This is the same as a letter falling out of a sorting machine at the post office and being delivered months later.
Also- check your terms of service and delivery of text messages are NEVER guaranteed. In emergency conditions the phone company needs this signaling channel to reroute traffic. Having said that the channels to send text messages are ENORMOUS and text message fails are very, very rare.