Apple seeds macOS Catalina 10.15.2 beta 1

One week after releasing the macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update, Apple today seeded the first beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2 to developers.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The new ‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌ beta can be downloaded using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper software from the Developer Center.

There’s no word yet on what improvements the second update to ‌macOS Catalina‌ will include, but it most likely focuses on performance improvements, security updates, and fixes for bugs that weren’t able to be addressed in the macOS 10.15.1 update.