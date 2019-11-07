Apple releases iOS 13.2.2

Appel today released iOS 13.2.2 which includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone.

This update:

• Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background

• Resolves an issue where iPhone may temporarily lose cellular service after a call

• Addresses an issue where cellular data may temporarily not be available

• Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable

• Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt

• Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222