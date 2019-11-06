Analyst: Sonos is ‘natural acquisition target’ for Apple

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

Premium music speaker maker Sonos could be the next consumer electronics stock in play after the acquisition of Fitbit by Alphabet unit Google, a Wall Street analyst said Wednesday. Sonos stock jumped after the analyst suggested Apple would be a logical suitor.

In a note to clients, D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte said Apple is the most likely buyer of Sonos, but Amazon might be interested as well. Sonos also could go private if its shares continue to underperform, Forte said.

But Apple might have trouble getting regulatory approval to buy Sonos. The same is true for Google’s planned purchase of Fitbit.