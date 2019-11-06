M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’ official Apple TV+ trailer released

Apple TV’s YouTube Channel:

Watch Servant November 28 on the Apple TV app: https://apple.co/_Servant

Doubt what you believe. From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

MacDailyNews Take: Intriguing!

