Apple TV+s series launch to modest demand

To subscribe to Apple TV+ and watch Apple Originals, customers can simply open the Apple TV app or visit tv.apple.com to sign up for the service for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac starting September 10, 2019 will receive one year of Apple TV+ for free. In addition, students around the world who subscribe to the Apple Music student plan can enjoy Apple TV+ for free on the Apple TV app or at tv.apple.com.

Apple TV+ subscribers can watch Apple Originals ad-free and on demand, both online and offline, on the Apple TV app, which is already on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch and Mac. Apple TV+ is also available on the Apple TV app on select Samsung smart TVs and Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Customers with AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung, LG and VIZIO smart TVs can play Apple Originals from the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac directly to their smart TVs. Apple TV+ is also available on the web at tv.apple.com. With Family Sharing, up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription and watch using their own Apple ID and password on their own devices.

Gavin Bridge for Variety:

Apple TV Plus may need to be patient with its first original series. Analysis of the U.S. market indicates that Apple’s shows generated fairly modest levels of demand immediately post-release. That’s according to exclusive data from Parrot Analytics, which examined the 24-hour period following the Apple TV Plus launch last Friday, and compared it with the demand levels 24 hours following release for all new streaming titles debuting in 2019. Only one Apple TV Plus series, “See,” starring Jason Momoa, came close to cracking the top 20… While not actual consumption data like Nielsen TV ratings, Parrot’s proprietary “Demand Expressions” metric measures the audience demand worldwide via online expressions of interest across multiple sources, providing a proxy for engagement and interest in a title… It’s also worth noting that nine shows with weekly release schedules generated more demand than Apple’s programs did within 24 hours of their premieres.

MacDailyNews Take: Ridiculous, meaningless data. It’s the first days, literally, for Apple TV+. Of course it will take some time for word of mouth to spread and for people to discover Apple’s streaming service and original content.