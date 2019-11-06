Apple’s pizza may be the best pizza in the United States

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai for Vice:

Apple employees who work at the company’s futuristic headquarters in Cupertino — called Apple Park — can eat fancy pizza every day for a discounted price compared to similar pizzas sold in the Bay Area and throughout the United States.

And that pizza, according to four sources who’ve had it, is very, very good. Like, so delicious that at some point Apple had to limit orders to three pizzas per person, according to a source.

“I swear, it’s the best pizza I have had in the United States,” said Italian citizen and iPhone hacker Luca Todesco. “It’s really good.”