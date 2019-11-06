Apple’s ‘See’ director: News reports of series’ budget were blown out of proportion

Francis Lawrence, an executive producer and director of Apple TV+’s “See,” gave a wide-ranging interview to Business Insider about the show’s budget and development.

Travis Clark for Business Insider:

Apple TV Plus launched on Friday with four original shows. One of them is “See,” a post-apocalyptic fantasy series starring Jason Momoa. It takes place hundreds of years in a future where the remaining humans are blind.

The Hollywood Reporter reported last month that “See” will cost $240 million for two seasons. Lawrence told Business Insider that the series is expensive but that the budget “got blown out of proportion.”

It’s an expensive show. People have thrown around that it’s the most expensive show. I can guarantee you that it’s not. When “Game of Thrones” spent 55 days shooting one battle sequence, I can guarantee you [that was more expensive]. I shot my three episodes [of “See”] in 50 days [laughs]. So we’re nowhere near the scale of some of those other big-budget TV shows. [The reported budget] got blown out of proportion. — Francis Lawrence