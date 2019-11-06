First public betas of iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3 are now available

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple today seeded the first public betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.3 updates to its public beta testing group, one day after seeding the first developer beta and a week after the release of iOS 13.2 with new emoji, Siri privacy controls, Deep Fusion, and more.

The iOS 13.3 update also addresses a multitasking issue where iOS 13.2 users were seeing poor RAM management that caused apps like YouTube and Safari to reload more frequently than normal. After installing iOS 13.3, affected users are now seeing fewer refreshes when accessing these apps, doing another task, and then opening them again.