Roku shares plummet 15% on widening loss

Claudia Assis for MarketWatch:

Roku Inc. shares were creamed 15% in after-hours trading Wednesday after it reported a third-quarter loss nearly triple that of a year ago.

Roku, a maker of video-streaming hardware, reported an adjusted loss of $26.5 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with a loss of $9.5 million, or 9 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Roku makes streaming dongles and owns a streaming platform and channel. The company was under some strain, however, from increased competition, including Apple Inc.’s recently launched Apple TV+. Roku also faces fierce competition from Amazon.com Inc.’s Fire TV and Alphabet Inc.’s Google’s Chromecast.