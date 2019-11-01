Apple TV+ debuts streaming TV service with Oprah and Aniston

Lisa Richwine and Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

Apple TV+, the iPhone maker’s entry into the crowded streaming TV market, debuts on Friday as the first “all-original” subscription video service, according to Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook.

Cook, in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, said he welcomes the wide range of competition in streaming video because he believes it will encourage more people to drop cable television and seek digital entertainment options.

Launching in more than 100 countries and territories, Apple TV+ will debut with four TV series for adults, an episode of “Oprah’s Book Club,” a nature documentary, and three children’s series. Additional programming will be added each month.