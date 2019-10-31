Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro expected to ship in fourth quarter

Jim Hsiao for DigiTimes:

Worldwide notebook shipments are forecast to drop 1.8% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2019 after registering a nearly 2% increase in the prior quarter, according to Digitimes Research.

Apple’s new 16-inch ultra-thin-bezel MacBook Pro is expected to begin volume shipments in the fourth quarter… Because of Apple’s new MacBook Pro, Quanta Computer, the key supplier of the machine, is expected to see rising share of Taiwan’s shipments in the fourth quarter