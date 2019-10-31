Apple iPhones accounted for 8 of the top 10 device trade-ins in Q3

HYLA Mobile, a provider of software technology and services for mobile device returns management and reuse solutions, has announced findings from its third quarter 2019 trade-in trends report.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

Key findings from HYLA’s Q3 trade-in trends report includes: • iPhones accounted for 8 of the top 10 devices traded-in in Q3 of this year. The top traded device was the iPhone 7, followed by the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 8, Galaxy S7, iPhone X and Galaxy S8. • While the average age of an iPhone at trade-in was 3.14 years, the iPhone 8 Plus is quickly making its way up the ranks and was the fifth most popular device traded-in in Q3. The iPhone 8 Plus was released in September 2017—showing that some consumers are departing with their devices after two years. • The average age of an Android smartphone at trade-in was under the three-year mark, at 2.79 years. • The iPhone XS Max received the highest trade-in value at $523.18.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple iPhones last longer and retain their value significantly better than do the raft of dime-a-dozen iPhone knockoffs from the likes of South Korean dishwasher makers and worse.

We continue to grow across every category, hit new highs in the last quarter, and we hit new highs in all of our top 20 markets. And so the installed base is clearly a piece of it getting the trade-in program going, and the secondary market moving has been helpful in that as well. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, October 30, 2019