Apple’s AirPods Pro are powered by lithium-ion micro-batteries made by German manufacturer Varta

Richard Weiss for Bloomberg:

A Commerzbank AG analyst has gone to great lengths to prove that Apple Inc.’s latest AirPods Pro earbuds are powered by batteries made by German manufacturer Varta AG.

Stephan Klepp visited his local Apple store and bought a pair of the $249 earphones, before dismantling them to find a Varta lithium-ion micro-battery inside, he wrote in a note.

Varta shares have risen to the highest since being re-listed in 2017 on speculation that Apple, the market leader for wireless earbud headphones, may be behind numerous capacity increases announced by the German manufacturer. To date, neither company has confirmed the relationship.