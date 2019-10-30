Apple’s AirPods Pro are powered by lithium-ion micro-batteries made by German manufacturer Varta

The size and performance of AirPods Pro are made possible by Apple’s innovative system-in-package (SiP) design, featuring the H1 chip that powers everything from sound to Siri.
A Commerzbank AG analyst has gone to great lengths to prove that Apple Inc.’s latest AirPods Pro earbuds are powered by batteries made by German manufacturer Varta AG.

Stephan Klepp visited his local Apple store and bought a pair of the $249 earphones, before dismantling them to find a Varta lithium-ion micro-battery inside, he wrote in a note.

Varta shares have risen to the highest since being re-listed in 2017 on speculation that Apple, the market leader for wireless earbud headphones, may be behind numerous capacity increases announced by the German manufacturer. To date, neither company has confirmed the relationship.

MacDailyNews Take: As always, be careful investing in Apple suppliers as numerous examples — GT Advanced, for just one – attest to risk.

