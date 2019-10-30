Image in macOS Catalina 10.15.1 confirms 16-inch MacBook Pro Touch Bar and Touch ID layout

Guilherme Rambo for 9to5Mac:

Rumors about a new 16-inch MacBook Pro are not exactly new… Today, an image found in the release version of macOS 10.15.1 reveals another look at the new device, showing that one of its new features will be a power / Touch ID key separated from the screen of the Touch Bar. This confirms earlier reports that also mentioned the new machine having a real escape key instead of the software one of the current models.

MacDailyNews Take: A dedicated ESC key will be very welcome! Unfortunately, the 16-inch MacBook Pro icon has been removed from the release build of macOS Catalina 10.15.1, so perhaps the release date really has slipped. We remain in Mac limbo while we await the debut of this machine and any pricing changes for other MBPs!