Citi: AirPods Pro means a healthy holiday season for Apple

Apple revealed on Monday that it was releasing a Pro version of its wireless AirPod earbuds, AirPods Pro — just in time for the holidays.

Nick Robertson, Yahoo Finance:

When they’re released on October 30, AirPods Pro will include a fresh design and features—including noise-cancelling technology—to justify a price tag of $249… It’s making some Wall Street analysts even more bullish on Apple’s year-end performance. “I do think the product will be a great stocking stuffer,” Citi Research analyst Jim Suva told Yahoo Finance’s YFi PM. “For the average consumer, they’re great and they’re good enhancements.”

In Suva’s view, positive developments between the U.S. and China over trade will also likely give a boost to Apple in the months ahead. “A lot of these fears have started to be mitigated and become less worrisome,” according to Suva. “We think it’s going to be a good, healthy Christmas holiday season for Apple.”