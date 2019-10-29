TechRadar reviews Apple’s all-new AirPods Pro: Strong sound quality and high-end features

“The new Apple AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds have landed (known as the AirPods 3 to some), bringing active noise cancellation, a (finally) much better fit, and an improved design, in a bid to lure more iPhone users into the true wireless fold,” Gareth Beavis writes for TechRadar:

While the price is higher, you are getting earbuds that have been redesigned from top to bottom, and with far more useful features in the mix – so how do these new noise-cancelling headphones fare in real-world use in our early test?

This writer’s ears are just terrible when it comes to having most kinds of earbuds fall out, and we achieved a good fit straight away, with the AirPods Pro feeling like they were in no danger of detaching from the ol’ head holes easily; in headphones-reviewing world, we call that a plus… the improvement in the fit of the AirPods Pro over the original AirPods is huge. The silicon buds lock them in place snugly, and the earbuds are so light that they don’t bounce around, even if you’re jogging down the road or charging up a flight of stairs at the train station.

The AirPods Pro do offer great sound quality in our early tests. There’s a noticeable richness to the bass and clarity in the vocal sections when just listening to streamed music… Part of that sound quality is down to the noise cancellation, which is noticeable and strong when turned on… Transparency is the other end of the noise-canceling scale from Apple, with the microphones inside the AirPods Pro able to pass external sound through ably. It’s well-implemented feature, with the world fading slowly in and out when Transparency is turned on, rather than a sudden dump of sound landing in your cranium.

In our limited time with the new Apple AirPods Pro, we feel like we’ve quickly assimilated them into our daily routine… The active noise cancellation and Transparency modes were strong, while the audio quality is much higher than that of the original AirPods (as you’d expect for the extra cost), and the overall design feels miles ahead.