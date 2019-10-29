Apple warns HomePod users of potentially fatal iOS 13.2 flaw

Michael Simon for Macworld:

When Apple released the iOS 13.2 update to HomePod alongside the new AirPods Pro Monday, people likely rushed to install it. However, just hours after its release, Apple pulled the update and is now warning that HomePods running it are in danger of becoming pretty paperweights.

In an updated support document, Apple is urging that anyone using a HomePod with the newest iOS 13.2 update does not reset their device or attempt to remove it from the Home app. That means if you have the update on your HomePod and things aren’t working as they should, you shouldn’t try to troubleshoot until a new update rolls out.