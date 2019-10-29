Apple warns HomePod users of potentially fatal iOS 13.2 flaw

Anyone who’s seen any of the trailers or advertisements for Apple TV+ might already know the basic premise of For All Mankind…
If your AirPods or Charging Case get damaged accidentally, you can replace each damaged item for an out-of-warranty fee…
Apple today released watchOS 6.1 which introduces support for AirPods Pro and includes improvements and bug fixes…
Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.1 which includes updated and additional emoji, support for AirPods Pro, HomeKit Secure Video, HomeKit enabled routers, and new Siri privacy settings…
As Xiaomi gears up to launch its 108-megapixel phone at its November 5th event, the company has also unveiled details…
Claris International Inc., the Apple subsidiary and creator of the world’s leading Workplace Innovation Platform, today opened the doors to the all-new FileMaker Cloud…
Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg relocated to Apple in 2017 after more than 15 years at Sony Pictures Television to build Apple TV+…
The AirPods Pro do offer great sound quality in our early tests. There’s a noticeable richness to the bass and clarity in the vocal sections when just listening to streamed music…
Apple revealed on Monday that it was releasing a Pro version of its wireless AirPod earbuds — just in time for the holidays. “I do think the product will be a great stocking stuffer,” Citi research analyst Jim Suva…
Apple TV+ makes a star-studded original drama debut with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon playing news anchor rivals, but the series struggles out of the gate…
8 Comments
And when I put up a warning of POTENTIALLY bricking HomePods yesterday, it got downvoted left and right. WTF is wrong with people here? I tried to help by posting and got slammed…aholes.
Irrational I agree. I never bother coming back to see responses its irrational hell out there on all sides of whatever argument. You get my appreciation for what its worth.
I don’t see the point of the voting widget on MDN. (Is it for tracking/ad revenue?) Its just ripe for trolls and passive aggressive to downvote any/everything. It doesn’t contribute to ANYTHING meaningful.
I have 5 HomePods that show “Update Available”. I really hope the update hasn’t downloaded to them already and there is a way to replace it before it installs and reboots.
Sloppy Apple! I’m sure they’ll replace bricked devices free of charge though.
a) Completely agree with you.
b) Back when MS deservedly got flack for buggy stuff, they still had to support the universe of hardware. Apple makes three things, integrates the crap out of them. Censors and curates, ans still messes up. The technical difficulty I can forgive, policy I cannot. so…
Upgrade, let it break, and make them fix it!
I see where the Home app says update available, but has not been installed, hoping it stays that way and decides not to try and install itself until Apple sorts this is out. I am sure Apple tested this and some said it installed.. Just wish that there was a easy way to restore these devices, so that your not running to Apple to replace it because of their issue.
Just when you think there are signs Apple is getting its act together as well.
It just works (sometimes)
