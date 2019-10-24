Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei pictured with an iPad

South China Morning Post:

At first glance, it’s hard to tell why this picture is attracting so much attention on Weibo.

It shows a man opening his bag at an airport security line, while an officer holds an iPad. It’s a normal sight, until you recognise the man who the Apple device seemingly belongs to: Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei… But it wouldn’t be a surprise: Ren has previously admitted his love for Apple. And Huawei’s CFO, Ren’s daughter Meng Wanzhou, was carrying an iPhone 7, iPad Pro and MacBook Air when she was arrested in Canada.

Responding to rising nationalist sentiment and calls to boycott Apple products in China after the US blacklisted Huawei from buying American technology, Ren said he would oppose any plans to ban Apple products in China. He also called Apple his teacher. “As a student, why go against my teacher? Never,” Ren said in a Bloomberg interview.