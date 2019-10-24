Apple Pay is magic – except in the U.S.

Sometimes I feel like in the U.S. it’s hard to recognize just how profound of an experience Apple Pay is, as a consumer. That’s because while the numbers suggest a fairly high level of retail penetration, and usage seems to be increasing nicely, it’s not ubiquitous. To fully understand the magic of Apple Pay, you have to go to a country where it is truly everywhere.
Over the summer, my family spent a couple weeks in Denmark. The only time I think I recall pulling out my credit card was at a hotel to check-in. And, to be honest, I’m not even sure I did it then! I’m just stretching my brain to try to think about when I would have used one. Every single place, from restaurants, to bars, to cafes, to shops, to taxis, accept mobile payments.
Your phone becomes a magic wand; the invisible magic is paying people. Again, you only truly realize this in places where mobile pay is ubiquitous. Because you realize how often you actually execute the process of paying for something in a given day. And once you’re a few days into using mobile pay and gliding through life, you only realize how insane the “old way” of doing things is when you are forced to pull out your wallet. Like an animal.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s an issue of infrastructure and education. Even some places in the U.S. that take Apple Pay still demand that you sign! Nope, they don’t get it. Apple can’t do too much except wait when it come to the infrastructure issue, but the company has only themselves to blame for not educating everyone, retailers and shoppers, about what Apple Pay is and how it should work. Eventually, the U.S. will catch up.
9 Comments
Amen – Same (EXACT same) thing for Italia
I was in London recently. My watch worked for payment everywhere. I mean everywhere. It is not like that in Raleigh, NC. Not even close.
It’s been so ubiquitous in UK for so long that in recent years I rarely bother to get cash out at all nowadays (no wonder the ATMs are beginning to go) even paying for a pint with phone or card most of the time.
Although Germany is known for adhering on cash, I used an ATM and cash only once since Apple Pay roled out a year ago: When I wanted to tip kitchen shippers.
In Canada, ditto! I was out of the country until May 1 this year. When I returned i took $100 out at the ATM. As of yesterday, i still have $52 in my wallet. Everything else was paid with my Apple Watch!
Now, if it would only be adopted in Costa Rica where I frequently spend my time, I would be delighted!!
It’s ubiquitous in the US, if you only patronize places that take ApplePay. After a while, you figure it out, which grocery stores, which pharmacies, which restaurants, which fast-food restaurants, etc.
The most ridiculous thing in the US is when I have to sign in addition! Really, this is such nonsense! And nobody even checks the signature. I just sign something that does not come near my real signature. So what is the signature good for? As a Process Manager this gives me the creeps!
I love Apple Pay and Apple Card. It’s all we use when we can. Stupid stores ask8ng me to sign when I use Apple Pay, whew, I’m a true geezer, but most of these whippersnappers have no clue. Now, Tokyo Olympics in less than a year. Forget Apple Pay, you can hardly get wifi access in Japan! And if you don’t have T-Mobile for cell, it’s almost too wet to plough. ホラ、日本の皆さん、もうすぐだよ！やれ、やれ、やれね。日本はハイテックによって、やっぱり第三世界に似ていますよ！