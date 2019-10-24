Apple Pay is magic – except in the U.S.

M.G. Siegler for 500ish:

Sometimes I feel like in the U.S. it’s hard to recognize just how profound of an experience Apple Pay is, as a consumer. That’s because while the numbers suggest a fairly high level of retail penetration, and usage seems to be increasing nicely, it’s not ubiquitous. To fully understand the magic of Apple Pay, you have to go to a country where it is truly everywhere.

Over the summer, my family spent a couple weeks in Denmark. The only time I think I recall pulling out my credit card was at a hotel to check-in. And, to be honest, I’m not even sure I did it then! I’m just stretching my brain to try to think about when I would have used one. Every single place, from restaurants, to bars, to cafes, to shops, to taxis, accept mobile payments.

Your phone becomes a magic wand; the invisible magic is paying people. Again, you only truly realize this in places where mobile pay is ubiquitous. Because you realize how often you actually execute the process of paying for something in a given day. And once you’re a few days into using mobile pay and gliding through life, you only realize how insane the “old way” of doing things is when you are forced to pull out your wallet. Like an animal.