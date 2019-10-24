Apple seeds macOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta 3 to developers

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update to developers, a week after seeding the second beta and a little over two weeks after releasing macOS Catalina to the public.

The first update to ‌macOS Catalina‌ is minor in scale and appears to focus on performance improvements and fixes for bugs that weren’t able to be addressed in the first version of Catalina. An interim supplemental update was released just two days ago with some other bug fixes that needed to be addressed before 10.15.1 was ready.