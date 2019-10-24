UBS: Apple looks strong in China ahead of earnings

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri upped his price target on Apple shares to $275 from $230 today on higher demand for iPhone ahead of Apple’s earnings report Tuesday.

Emily Bary for MarketWatch:

Arcuri said that third-data points look encouraging in China and suggest that Apple showed better seasonal strength there in September than it did a year ago. “More importantly, there has been growth in two of the last three months following declines for two and a half years,” he wrote.

In general, Arcuri sees iPhone 11 estimates as being too low, writing that despite the lack of high-profile new features, Apple looks well positioned to drive upgrades given a relatively high portion of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7+ devices that are still in use.

“Build plans for 2019 iPhones have been muted, but recent data suggests a slight uptick given higher demand,” he wrote.