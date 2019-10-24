CIRP: Apple’s new iPhone 11/Pro/Pro Max accounted for 20% of U.S. iPhone sales within first two weeks of availability

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners says its data suggests that around 20% of US iPhone buyers in Q3 opted to buy one of the three iPhone 11 models despite availability being limited to the final week in the quarter, Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac:

Its data suggests that sales of the latest models were split approximately:

• iPhone 11: 9%

• iPhone 11 Pro: 6%

• iPhone 11 Pro Max: 4%

Its data indicates that combined sales of the iPhone XS and XS Max – which can no longer be bought directly from Apple – almost matched those of this year’s Pro models. But the best-selling model of all in Q3 was, it says, the iPhone XR.

CIRP finds that the new iPhone 11 and 11 Pro/Pro Max models accounted for 20% of US iPhone sales with two weeks of availability at the end of Apple’s fourth fiscal quarter. iPhone XR accounted for 36% of US iPhone sales during the quarter.

“iPhone 11 represented half of the sales of the three newly launched iPhone models,” said Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder. “Combined with iPhone XR, which was similarly positioned in the line-up and shares many of the same features, these two models account for almost half of US iPhone sales in the quarter. The premium priced iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models together represent 10% of sales, and 21% when combined with similarly positioned and recently discontinued iPhone XS and XS Max. It seems that iPhone customers consumers [sic] have a greater appetite for the historic flagship priced phone, with fewer paying up for the new top-of-the-line models.”