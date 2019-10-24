Apple plans additional resources and support to help developers create new Mac apps via Mac Catalyst

Alison DeNisco Rayome for CNET:

Apple’s efforts to bring iPad apps to the Mac are beginning to pay off, but there’s still a long way to go before Mac users are able to find many of their favorite apps on their desktop the same way they do their iPhone or iPad… “Our vision for Mac Catalyst was always to make it easier for any iPad app developer, big or small, to bring their app to the Mac,” said Todd Benjamin, MacOS product marketing director…

Apple is taking developer feedback into account when it comes to improving Catalyst, Benjamin said. “For many of the early Mac Catalyst developers, it was their first time ever developing an app for the Mac, and it’s amazing what they’ve been able to achieve in such a short time,” he added. “We’re learning a ton from these early adopters, and are planning additional resources and support to help them create amazing Mac experiences with Mac Catalyst.”