Apple TV app available now on Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K ahead of Apple TV+ launch on November 1st

Delaney Simmons for Amazon Fire TV Blog:

Starting today, Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K customers all around the world can download and begin using the all-new Apple TV app. Inside the Apple TV app, you’ll have access to your entire iTunes library, including all of TV shows and movies that you’ve already purchased or rented from Apple, and soon Apple TV+.

To buy or rent something, you can simply do so on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, PC, and it will instantly appear within the Apple TV app on Fire TV… Fire TV customers can subscribe to Apple TV+ via iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, PC, or at tv.apple.com — and watch on Fire TV.

To get started, just search for “Apple TV.” Finding the app is easy with Alexa, just say “Alexa, find the Apple TV app” into your Alexa Voice Remote or a paired Echo device. After you have the app downloaded and you want to open it quickly, you can just say, “Alexa, open the Apple TV app.”

Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K customers will be able to download the app starting today in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and India. Fire TV Basic Edition customers in over 50 countries can also find the Apple TV app in the Amazon Appstore on their Fire TV. The app will be coming soon to Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV (3rd Gen pendant design), Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Nebula sound bar. The Apple TV app is not compatible with Fire TV (1st and 2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick (1st Gen).