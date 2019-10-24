Why Microsoft Surface sales aren’t growing after seven years of trying

In Microsoft’s most-recently-reported quarter, Surface sales fell 4 percent year over year.

Daniel Eran Dilger for AppleInsider:

Surface sales reported in Microsoft’s third calendar quarter reached $1.06 billion, a 4 percent decrease over the year-ago quarter. But since 2014, Microsoft’s Surface Q3 sales have always rolled in within 10% above or below $1 billion.

That stagnancy reflects a conspicuous lack of progress… If Microsoft were reaching business users, or creating a real foundation of buyers, its sales shouldn’t be falling back down to 2014 levels in between its Christmas bumps…

Critics who despised Apple as being nothing more than an overpriced PC maker have now pivoted to a narrative that suggests Surface is a hotbed of innovation that is introducing new products and inventing new categories when it really isn’t doing any of those things. It’s just selling small numbers of expensive PCs.