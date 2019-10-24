The Guardian reviews Apple Watch Series 5: ‘The king of smartwatches’

Samuel Gibbs for The Guardian:

When Apple launched its smartwatch in 2015 to a lukewarm reception, some critics claimed it would never take off like the iPod or iPhone. But sales of the Apple Watch quickly eclipsed every other smartwatch and with wearable technology sales soaring it is expected this year to outsell all of the Swiss watchmakers combined.

Equipped with the right strap – if you haven’t tried the Sport Loop or one of its many clones you absolutely must – the Apple Watch is the most comfortable timepiece I’ve had the pleasure of strapping to my wrist, beating some of the very best the Swiss watchmakers have to offer.

Battery life was the key worry for the Apple Watch with an always-on screen. Thankfully, I can report in day-to-day usage I was left with no less than 40% battery at the end of a day. It won’t manage two 7am till 11pm days, but it won’t fail you if you go for a run during the day or similar. An 18-minute, 4km run with GPS, heart rate monitoring, pace alerts and the screen always on consumed only 3% battery so marathons should be no bother.

Since its second generation the Apple Watch has been the best smartwatch for the iPhone. But for the Series 5 that’s changed. It’s not just the best smartwatch for the iPhone. The Apple Watch is now a solid reason to buy an iPhone in the first place… Simply put, the Apple Watch Series 5 is the best smartwatch you can buy right now.