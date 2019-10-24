U.S. Senator Ted Cruz blasts Apple, ‘desperate to make a buck in China,’ for prioritizing profits over principles

Julia La Roche for Yahoo Finance:
Senator Ted Cruz on Wednesday called China “the most significant long-term geopolitical threat facing America,” as a high-stakes trade war converges with other flashpoints that are ratcheting up tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
In a wide-ranging conversation with Yahoo Finance‘s editor-in-chief Andy Serwer, the Texas Republican and 2016 GOP presidential contender described his tour through Asia with stops in Japan, Taiwan, India, and Hong Kong.
The Lone Star State’s junior senator went on to slam China’s human rights records as “abysmal,” pointing to the roughly million Muslim Uighurs who are held in internment camps and are subjected to torture and death. Amid a protest movement in Hong Kong that’s ensnared big U.S. multinational brands, Cruz also called out the broader business community for prioritizing profits over principles.
He singled out Apple (AAPL) after it reportedly removed the Taiwanese flag from its emoji keyboard in Hong Kong, and also pulled two apps from its store that protesters there used to organize. “I don’t think U.S. companies should be willing to aid and abet oppression and censorship by the Communist government,” Cruz added.
Some quotes from Cruz:
• You know, China is modernizing its military they’re doing so in large part with technology, intellectual property they’ve stolen from the United States cause they employ the theft of [intellectual property] as a policy agenda item. And that threat is very real.
• China’s human rights record is abysmal. They torture their citizens. They murder their citizens. Roughly a million Uighurs are held in concentration camps… What we’re seeing now though is a more dangerous incarnation, which is U.S. companies, they’re so desperate to make a buck in China — and I get it — it’s a lot of money access to the Chinese market — but but we shouldn’t have our fundamental values — free speech shouldn’t be for sale.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple CEO Tim Cook needs to be wary of the fact that words not backed up by action — or worse, words directly in conflict with action — are empty and meaningless. Cook’s recent excuse memo to employees for his kowtowing to China over the HKMaps app in Hong Kong was laughable and pitiable.
• The most important thing is: Do you have the courage to admit that you’re wrong? And do you change? The most important thing to me as a CEO is that we keep the courage. — Tim Cook
• It’s about finding your values, and committing to them. It’s about finding your North Star. It’s about making choices. Some are easy. Some are hard. — Tim Cook
• History rarely yields to one person, but think and never forget what happens when it does. That can be you. That should be you. That must be you. — Tim Cook
You either say things like this and back them up with action or you shut up and take the dirty money. You cannot do both and claim any authority.
Here is the October 18, 2019 letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook from U.S. Senators Ron Wyden, Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and U.S. House members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mike Gallagher, and Tom Malinowski:
13 Comments
Tim Cook embarrassingly talks a big game when he’s safe and sound, but goes to China and prostrates himself to his Chinese masters in the name of the almighty dollar.
When Ted Cruz and AOC agree on something, you know you’re very, very wrong.
The Board of Directors shares some of the responsibility for this situation. I’m getting tired of seeing that image of Tim Cook on a leash, which does not advance the discussion of this complex issue. That said, the optics of this don’t look good for Apple. I suspect there is a lot of private discussion about how Apple should respond to China’s oppression and restriction of freedom. Bringing Apple’s publicly stated values into conformity with their behavior sooner than later should be a priority.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, Hypocrite Extraordinaire, has accepted the “Free Speech Award” (Newseum) and the “Human Rights Award” (Birmingham Metro Southern Christian Leadership Conference).
Prisoners in China’s Xinjiang concentration camps subjected to gang rape and medical experiments.
This is Hitler all over again and Tim Cook turns a blind eye, and even helps China, while atrocities happen. Shame on the weak hypocrite Cook and on Apple by association.
Because those senators don’t make a buck from China, right? And those senators went after companies when they went to China, right? No, because seeking profit is capitalist, and filling their pockets any way they can is the greater good for these wealthy men. But now they cry foul! Until those senators take care of people in the US with basic health care, reducing homeless people, minimum wage, just shut up about business decisions. Your morals aren’t that high in the first place. China is just a distraction to your unwillingness to achieve any social and welfare change in the US.
No, your whataboutism isn’t working. Too stupid to stick to the point at hand, huh?
Nope, this is all just distraction. They don’t want to talk about America and the problems within. Unless these senators want all American companies to pull out of China, and the US government never to do business with China again, this “outrage” is all a moot point. I don’t agree with this retreating out of China anyways, because having good relations with China will eventually change the Chinese people towards a more western cultural attitude. In the end, only the people can change China — yes, it will take decades. And these senators should first try to make the USA decent before descending all high and mighty upon other nations.
Its interesting to read these posts of sudden high american morals….
LOL. Ted Cruz has principles?!?….
Yeah, whatever it takes to get re-elected.
I wonder what the reaction would be if all of the big tech companies created police tracking software for Americans to track their police. I remember some blow back from WAZE having a way to let people know where police are on the roads.
Weird that politicians always blasting China on human rights don’t mention this:
“
the European Union has dozens of concentration camps on the North African Coast housing half a million or more migrants. The EU funds Libyan and other warlords to intercept and incarcerate African migrant boats. (as these boats are in open waters it is piracy and enslavement) In the camps which include women and children inmates are routinely abused and gang raped. Some have been there for years . The EU spends millions of dollars funding this and equips the warlords with patrol boats and modern weapons.
The Guardian
The EU’s deal with Libya is sentencing refugees to death
“ For the past six months I’ve been in daily contact with detainees in nine different detention centres who use hidden phones to reveal what’s going on at huge risk to themselves. EU leaders continue to promote the idea that arrivals in Europe and deaths at sea are dropping. But what about the untold suffering of thousands of men, women, and children, whom the EU has effectively turned away?
They speak of going days without food and of drinking toilet water to survive. Some have stopped speaking, forgotten their families, sit crouched in a corner and wet themselves from trauma, according to witnesses. Couples are separated – some of the roughly 640 detained children are held with their mothers, though those over 14 are kept in adult cells. In one centre, Triq al Sikka, infected detainees are locked with others in a dark room and have been repeatedly left without tuberculosis medication, in one case for more than a month. In October, a 28-year-old Somali set himself on fire there after saying he saw no other way out.”
Article
“EU support for Libya contributes to ‘extreme abuse’ of refugees, says study
In early January dozens of refugees and migrants, brought by the coastguard to the Libyan port city of Khoms, were forced back to smugglers by Libyan guards in Souq al-Khamis detention centre. They now risk torture if they can’t raise an the $5,000 ransom that has already been demanded.“
()
DW,com
“ Torture in EU-funded camps
The study’s findings are not new, but the magnitude and appalling nature of the details are. “These most serious human rights violations are taking place through partners of the European Union. This is what is now being expressed even more strongly,” said Karl Kopp of the human rights organization Pro Asyl. He explained how the Libyan coast guard intercepts refugees and takes them back to torture camps. Since the traffickers’ profits have fallen, they use torture to generate money. “We have seen a similar situation in Sinai, where families of women from Eritrea were blackmailed.” The difference is that in Libya they are “our camps, recognized governments’ European-funded camps, where the worst human rights violations are taking place,” Kopp said, adding that this is being done in the name of Europe and is part of the agreement with war-torn Libya.”
….
(. (
INTERESTING THAT FEW POLITICIANS like teddy TALK ABOUT THINGS LIKE THS
Not saying China is great but it’s racist and hypocritical when people complain about China and refuse to see this other stuff.
For one politician (or article) talking about European etc abuse there is 1000 on the Uighur
Never heard one politician say we should stop or censor trading with Europe like they talk about China
FOCUSING JUST ON CHINA CHINA CHINA AND REFUSING TO LOOK AT OTHER STUFF (hundreds of thousands imprisoned illegally – these people have not even reached Europe – tortured, raped and dying by the hundreds ) IS JUST RACISM AND HYPOCRISY
(for those who flame me on this: go google the issue yourself)
Why don’t people like Ted Cruz ever direct their ire at Donald Trump? I don’t see anyone from the Trump administration criticizing China’s human rights record. I don’t see any tweets from Donald in support of Hong Kong protests (and he obviously has the time for it since he tweets about everything else). Why is the American business community expected to take the lead against Chinese human rights when the President of the United States couldn’t even care any less?