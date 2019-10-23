Apple Pay: Endgame

“Apple Pay now dominates U.S. mobile payments and forms a foundation of trust from which the company can build other digital services,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld:
eMarketer reports that 30% of U.S. smartphone users will use a mobile payments app with 30.3 million Americans now choosing to use Apple Pay. 24% of US iPhone users have used Apple Pay compared to 47% of international users.
These numbers suggest that U.S. consumers (like consumers everywhere else) have become more accustomed to using mobile payment systems. It also hints that they are choosing to use Apple Pay at a faster rate than other payment systems.
Starbucks had been the leading mobile payment service in the U.S., but it has now been surpassed by Apple Pay, according to eMarketer.
Why does that matter? Oddly enough, it’s no longer really about payments, but more about building consumer trust… Apple (and others) can now find new services and business models that can be built on that trust.
MacDailyNews Take: As Apple Card builds upon Apple Pay, and (finally really) incentivizes its use with Apple Card Daily Cash, Apple Wallet, and Apple Pay Cash, Apple has laid the foundation for an Apple Debit Card and, if they desire, Apple Bank (although aversion to heavy regulation may have the good ship Apple steering clear of that iceberg).
Regardless, secure, trusted Apple Pay / Apple Card / Apple Pay Cash / etc. are all more reasons to join and stay within the Apple ecosystem which grows richer in breadth and depth with each new service offering.
5 Comments
When restaurants in the US finally provide mobile units when you can pay at your table, then the use of mobile payments will skyrocket. For me that is the biggest area when you see zero uptake and I live 20 miles from Silicon Valley!
For sure on that!
I would use ApplePay w/ Apple Card on every single transaction if not for the lack of vendor support for it. Paying at the (gas) pump being the biggest for me–but hunting for Apple Pay at the pump equipped locations is so damn spotty. I use apple maps to try an identify/find AP locations but some only take it inside and wireless is blocked at the pump (which you’d think gas stations would be for w/ all issues they have w/ compromising customers cards to skimmers!). I’ve found stations that clearly have the wireless/AP capability that simply have it turned off. Finding way too many stores who have the NFC capability but are blocking it for whatever reason. And then there’s stores Publix, Walmart and a ton of restaurants just refuse to use it. Frustrating. It’s a PITA but i usually have to plan ahead and many times go out of my way to find and use AP friendly stores.
I continually ask the cashiers and managers at Publix (popular grocery store chain in the Southeast) when they are going to start accepting Pay. They don’t think it will happen anytime soon, although the new systems they recently put in last year allow for Samsung Pay. So, I assume they have the capability but have Pay disabled for some reason. One manager said that the cost for Pay was too high. Again, I don’t see how that is the case. I thought Apple was taking a very small transactional fee compared to other credit card companies?
And I’ve had very little luck finding any gas stations that take Pay. Hopefully, this changes sooner than later!
There already is an Apple Bank in NYC.