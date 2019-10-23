Kantar: Apple’s iPhone 11/Pro/Max models are selling well

Dominic Sunnebo for Kantar:

Kantar, the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company, today revealed its smartphone OS data for the third quarter of 2019. After a week of sales of its latest iPhone models, data reveals that iOS accounts for 18.9% of all smartphone sales across the five major European markets (EU5), with new launches helping it to see positive year-on-year growth across all five major European markets…

Q3 2019 saw Apple launch its new iPhone 11 family and with just over a week of sales available, the new models contributed to 7.4% of Apple’s overall iPhone unit sales in Q3 2019, up from 6.6% from the launch of the iPhone XS family in Q3 2018. The new models are all selling well, with the more competitively priced iPhone 11 is leading in absolute terms, but the Pro models are not far behind. Combined sales of the new models are up vs. the iPhone XS launch a year ago. In the US the model split of sales for the new iPhones is similar to the EU, though the overall contribution to Apple’s total iPhone sales in the quarter is notably larger at 10.2%…

Apple share fell slightly in China, the world’s largest Smartphone market, down -1.3%pts. The pendulum continues to swing towards home grown Chinese brands, who accounted for 79.3% of sales in the Chinese market in Q3 2019.