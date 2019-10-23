Morgan Stanley raises Apple price target to $289

For the first time, a generic mobile payment app is more popular than the Starbucks mobile app, which had long led the category…
Kantar, the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company, today revealed its smartphone OS data for the third quarter of 2019…
Apple Pay now dominates U.S. mobile payments and forms a foundation of trust from which the company can build other digital services…
Selena Gomez kicked off her yet-to-be-titled upcoming album with the brand-new song “Lose You to Love Me.”
In June 2017, Apple hired Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht in June 2017 from Sony, where they’d produced Breaking Bad, to lead Apple’s streaming media efforts and develop content for what would become Apple TV+, set to launch November 1st…
Concerns about an immediate cash shortfall have been allayed…
A Chinese national was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on Tuesday for his part in a counterfeit iPhone trafficking scheme that defrauded Apple…
Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose to hit a new all-time…
Disney remains unconcerned about the lower price of competing streaming services, such as Apple’s forthcoming Apple TV+, says Disney CEO Bob Iger…
The Board of Directors of NIKE, Inc. announced today that John Donahoe will be appointed as the company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 13, 2020…