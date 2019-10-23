Selena Gomez’s new music video shot on Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Rania Aniftos for Billboard:

It’s been four years since Selena Gomez’s 2015 album, Revival, and a new era is finally upon us. The songstress kicked off her yet-to-be-titled upcoming album with the brand-new song “Lose You to Love Me.”

The song is accompanied by a gorgeous music video, filmed entirely on the new iPhone 11 Pro by Sophie Muller (“Good for You”).

MacDailyNews Take: Shot on iPhone! Here’s the video:

Apple is promoting it thusly:

As is Gomez with #ShotOniPhone:

