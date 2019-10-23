Selena Gomez’s new music video shot on Apple iPhone 11 Pro

It’s been four years since Selena Gomez’s 2015 album, Revival, and a new era is finally upon us. The songstress kicked off her yet-to-be-titled upcoming album with the brand-new song “Lose You to Love Me.”
The song is accompanied by a gorgeous music video, filmed entirely on the new iPhone 11 Pro by Sophie Muller (“Good for You”).
MacDailyNews Take: Shot on iPhone! Here’s the video:
Apple is promoting it thusly:
As is Gomez with #ShotOniPhone:
Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. 🖤 Lose You To Love Me is out now. #ShotOniPhone #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/WJG0Y1Fpik
— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 23, 2019