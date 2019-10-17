Apple tops list of the world’s most valuable brands

Interbrand today released its Best Global Brands 2019 report, the 20th edition of the world’s first brand valuation survey, showing that Apple, Google, and Amazon continue their success as the world’s three most valuable brands worldwide. The report also uncovered that the luxury and retail industry is still the fastest growing sector.

The technology sector continues to lead the Best Global Brand rankings in 2019. Tech companies account for half of the top 10 brands — Apple (#1, USD $234.24B), Google (#2, USD $167.71B), Amazon (USD $125.26B), Microsoft (#4, $108.85B) and Samsung (#6, USD $61.1B) — and show an average growth in brand value of nine percent, tied for second behind only the luxury and retail sector. Dell (#63, USD $9.09B) returns to the rankings after a six-year absence, Uber (#87, USD $5.71B) and LinkedIn (#98, USD $4.84B) are all new entrants in this year’s list.

There are three key pieces of analysis that form the basis of Interbrand’s valuation methodology:

• The financial performance of the branded products or services

• The role the brand plays in purchase decisions

• The brand’s competitive strength and its ability to create loyalty and, therefore, sustainable demand and profit into the future

Facebook first entered the Best Global Brands report in 2012 at #69, seeing a steady stream of growth in the following five years. At its peak in 2017, Facebook was ranked at #8 with a Brand Value of USD $48.19m. 2018 saw the brand’s place slip to #9, and after falling an additional 11.8 percent in 2019, now sits at #14 with a Brand Value of USD $39.86B.

Rounding out the top 10 brands in this year’s report are: Coca-Cola #5 (USD $63,365m), Toyota #7 (USD $56,246m), Mercedes-Benz #8 (USD $50,832m), and McDonald’s #9 (USD $45,362m), with Disney #10 (USD $44,352m) returning to the top 10.

